BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is searching for the families of four men who recently died in the Birmingham area.

While they have been identified, the victims’ families have not been located. The men, whose deaths were all reportedly as natural, are the following:

J.W. Davis

J.W. Davis, 69, who was found dead at his home Christmas Eve in the 1900 block of 18th Street North. A veteran, Davis’ mother, Louise Adams, died in November 2012, and his other two living relatives–Sallie Adams Stitt and Ruby Jean Brown–have not been located.

Phillip Joseph Vitale

Philip Joseph Vitale, 67, was found dead at his home Dec. 27 in the 1700 block of Horn Drive in Forestdale after deputies were called on a welfare check. According to the coroner, Vitale is originally from New Jersey, both his parents have died and he may have extended family living outside Alabama.

James Kevin Cooper

James Kevin Cooper, 58, was found dead at his home in the 200 block of Cheyenne Boulevard on Dec. 28 after police were called to perform a welfare check on him. Betty Cooper, his mother and last known living relative, has yet to be found.

Robert S. Blackmon

Robert S. Blackmon, 76, was found dead at his home in the 2200 block of 12th Street North on Dec. 27. Blackmon was reportedly blind and lived alone. Two of his relatives–Ada and Marcellous Blackmon–are deceased and another living relative, Joy Blackmon, once reportedly lived in Helena.

Anyone with information on these families’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.