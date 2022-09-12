BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is attempting to locate the families of two men who were found dead at separate times earlier this month.

On Sept. 1, police were called to a report of a body that had been found in a ditch along Grant Street in Midfield. The victim was identified as Reginald Leshawn Green, 47, who police said suffered from homelessness. No evidence of foul play or trauma has been determined in Green’s death.

Jimmie Dale Evans, 71, of Tarrant, was found unresponsive at his apartment on Bell Avenue after a welfare check had been called in on him. The cause of Evans’ death is still being determined, although it is possible that it was a natural death.

In a statement, Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said all attempts to reach both men’s families have come up short.

Anyone who knows where to locate Green and Evans’ families are encouraged to contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.