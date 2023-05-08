JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified four people who recently died.
Lesric Tyrell Carter
- On May 4, Birmingham Fire Department responded to reports of an apartment fire in the 10 block of 1st Street North at around 7 p.m. and found Lesric Tyrell Carter, 44, inside a bedroom of one of the burnt apartments. BFRS is investigating the cause and origin of the fire and the circumstances surrounding his death.
Adrian Dewayne Christian
- On May 5, 44-year-old Adrian Dewayne Christian was found suffering from gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 1100 block of 5th Street West at around 11:35 p.m. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
Imani Nashiem Smith
- On May 7 at around 5:10 a.m., Imani Nashiem Smith, 25, of Bessemer, was the driver of a motor vehicle traveling south on Arkadelphia Road when he allegedly crashed into a utility pole. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.
Mi’Angel Temple Jones
- On May 7, Mi’Angel Temple Jones, 21, of Bessemer, was the passenger in the same car as Imani Smith when the car hit a utility pole at around 5:10 a.m. on Arkadelphia Road. BPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.