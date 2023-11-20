JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating family of three people who recently died in Jefferson County of natural causes.

Morgan Blackerby

75-year-old Morgan Blackerby, of Bessemer, died of natural causes at 6:26 p.m. on November 5, 2023, while a tenant at Ridgeway Rehabilitation and Senior Living in Bessemer.

Blackerby previously lived in Maylene in Shelby County in 2013 and in Birmingham in 2020.

Jessie Anita Crotwell

81-year-old Jessie Anita Crotwell, of Birmingham, died at 12:45 a.m. on November 11, 2023, while a tenant of Oak Knoll Health and Rehabilitation in Birmingham.

Crotwell previously lived in McCalla, Alabama, in 2018.

Duane Arthur Goldstein

55-year-old Duane Arthur Goldstein, of Birmingham, was found lying unresponsive on a sidewalk in the 600 block of 29th Street South in Birmingham on November 14, 2023, at 6:52 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:05 a.m.

The cause of Goldstein’s death is pending, but an autopsy report found no evidence of trauma or foul play.

Goldstein was originally from New York but has been in Birmingham since at least 2014.

If you are family or have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.