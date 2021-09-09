Jefferson County coroner seeking family of car wreck victim after failing to identify her

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Following the failure of a nationwide fingerprint search to identify a woman who was killed after being struck by a car last week, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is seeking her family.

On Sept. 3, a white woman between 20 and 35 years old was struck by a car near I-65 North at the Green Springs Highway exit. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

The victim was 4’7″ and with hazel eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She also has piercings on both ears and navel, as well a number of tattoos on her torso and arm, including cherries, the phrase “Roman Reigns,” the Playboy logo, and the phrase “KLB” on her left arm. At the time of her death, she was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and black casual shoes.

Anyone with information on her identity is encouraged to contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.