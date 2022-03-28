BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is turning to the public for help finding the family of a man who was found dead at his home in Birmingham earlier this month.

On March 19, Joseph Lee Poole, 77, was found dead inside his home in the 1800 block of 30th Street West. He was found after his neighbor called police to do a welfare check on him.

According to the coroner, all attempts to locate Poole’s family have failed and there is little known about him at this time. His sister, Betty, recently died and he was the only family member listed on her funeral arrangements.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Poole’s family is encouraged to call the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at 205-930-3603.