JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is turning to the public for help finding the family of an inmate who died at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer last week.

Floyd Jay Ponder, 68, was found unresponsive in the prison infirmary on June 16. He had reportedly been in the infirmary for an undisclosed time due to being treated for a “significant natural disease,” the coroner’s office reports. Ponder’s death is believed to be of natural causes.

Ponder had been serving a life sentence for a 1984 murder conviction out of Cullman County.

According to the coroner, all attempts to locate his family have failed. His mother, Lucille Ponder, died in 2012 in Cullman County. The coroner reports Ponder may have four sisters who are still living.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ponder’s family is encouraged to call the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at 205-930-3603.