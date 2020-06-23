Jefferson County Coroner searching for family of man found dead in his apartment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family of a man who recently died.

Kenneth Fitzgerald Williams, 58, was found dead by his landlord in his apartment on Milner Crescent South June 15 during a welfare check. Williams had lived in that apartment for 20 years.

Searching through his personal records, law enforcement were not able to find any contact information for Williams’ family or emergency contacts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams’ family or how to contact them is encouraged to call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

LATEST POSTS