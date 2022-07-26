JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public for help in finding the family of a man that recently died in Birmingham.

According to Coroner Bill Yates, 62-year-old Jerry Melton Williams was found lying unresponsive on July 21 near an apartment building in the 7700 block of Madrid Avenue.

Coroner’s officials say that all attempts to locate Williams’ family have failed. They believe he is originally from Troy, Alabama. His immediate family: Josephine Liptrot (mother), Milton Williams (father), and Jermain Williams (brother) are all believed to be deceased as well.

Family members or anyone with information on relatives are asked to call the JCCO at 205-930-3603.