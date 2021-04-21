Jefferson County Coroner searching for families of 5 deceased individuals

Jimmie Dean Young (far left), David E Herod (left center), Roderick T. Lampkin (right center), and Johnnie William Harris (far right)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office (JCCME) is asking the public for assistance in finding the families of five individuals who passed away over the past month.

The individuals include:

60-year-old Jimmie Dean Young (far left). He was found inside his tent within a homeless camp located in a wooded area in the 1500 block of Vanderbilt Road on April 15.

64-year-old David E. Herod (left center). He was an inpatient at St. Vincent’s Hospital who passed away of natural causes on April 2.

65-year-old Roderick T. Lampkin (right center). He was found deceased inside her private residence during a welfare check on April 9.

72-year-old Johnnie William Harris (far right). He was found dead inside his apartment on March 29. All efforts to reach family have failed.

85-year-old Ruby Catherine Deese (no picture available). She was an inpatient at St. Vincent’s Hospital who passed away of natural causes on April 1.

If you have any information that could help the JCCME, contact them at 205-930-3603.