Jefferson County Coroner searching for families of 3 deceased individuals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office (JCCME) is asking the public for assistance in finding the families of three individuals who passed away over the last two weeks.

The individuals include:

72-year-old Johnnie William Harris (left). He was found dead inside his apartment on March 29. All efforts to reach family have failed.

64-year-old Michael Deral warren (middle). He died of natural causes at Princeton Baptist Medical Center on March 24. AT this time, he has no known living family.

81-year-old Ralph Hatcher Jones (right). He was found dead by his roommate inside their apartment on April 4. All attempts to reach his family have failed.

If you have any information that could help the JCCME, contact them at 205-930-3603.