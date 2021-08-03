Jefferson County coroner searching for families of 2 men found dead in Birmingham

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medial Examiner’s Office is searching for the families of two men who recently died.

Bill Wayne Bledsoe, pictured left in the photo above, was found unresponsive by a police officer in a natural area between two businesses in Homewood July 25. His death resulted from natural causes, and all attempts to locate family have failed. Bledsoe, 67, had lived in the Birmingham area for several years but is believed to be from Gainesville, Georgia and may have a brother residing there.

Steven Howard Haeberle, pictured right, was found unresponsive in his private residence when a friend performed a welfare check on July 29. Like Bledsoe, Haeberle’s death was also ruled to be the result of natural causes, and all attempts to locate his family has been unsuccessful. Haeberle was 67 at the time of his death and had lived in the Birmingham area since at least 1995.

Anyone related to Bledsoe or Haeberle or has information on their next of kin is encouraged to call the JCC and Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603 or contact them through their website here.