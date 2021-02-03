Jefferson County Coroner searching for families of 10 deceased individuals

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is searching for the families of 10 individuals who recently died.

Information regarding the deceased can be found below:

Terry Wayne Miller, 74, of Hueytown. He was found unresponsive in his home by his friends on Dec. 23. (Top row, second from left)

Abu Malik Bakr, 61, of Birmingham. He passed away while he was a patient/tenant at Birmingham Nursing and Rehabilitation on Dec. 30. (Top row, fourth from left)

Yulis Ray Adkins, 73, of Vestavia Hills. He passed away of natural causes while living at the Mount Royal Towers Retirement Community on Jan. 3. (Bottom row, second from left)

Robert Leon Lowe, 72, of Birmingham. He passed away on Jan. 6 while staying at the Civic Center Nursing Home. (Not pictured)

Claron Lavern Beresford, 85, of Birmingham. He passed away of natural causes while staying at Eastview Health & Rehabilitation on Jan. 14. (Top row, first from left)

Bruce Maynard Halland, 92, of Birmingham. He died of natural causes on Jan. 14 while he was a tenant at Eastlake House Senior Apartments. (Top row, third from left)

Samuel Smith, 87, of Birmingham. He was discovered unresponsive by his landlord inside his residence in the Kingston neighborhood on Jan. 15. (Bottom row, first from left)

Delois Pope, 76, of Birmingham. She was found unresponsive by police inside her Titusville residence on Jan. 24. (Bottom row, third from left)

Phillip Montgomery, 77, of Birmingham. He was found unresponsive by police inside his residence on Jan. 26. (Bottom row, fourth from left)

David Jeffrey Neff, 61, of Birmingham. He was found unresponsive by citizens in the Graymont community. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he died three days later on Jan. 15. (Top row, fifth from left)

If you have any information on these individuals or if you are family, contact the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.