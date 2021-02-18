Jefferson County Coroner looking for family of 75-year-old man found dead inside home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating the family of an elderly man who was found dead earlier this month.

James Earl Thomas, 75, was found deceased in his bedroom by one of his friends who went to check on him. Thomas died of natural causes, according to Coroner Bill Yates.

Thomas is said to have been born in Georgia, lived in Houston County in the 1970s, lived in Montgomery County in the 1980s and has lived in Jefferson County since 2008.

His most recent address was in the 1900 block of Woodland Avenue SW in Birmingham.

If you have any information on Thomas’ or potential family, contact the JCCMEO at 205-930-3603.