Jefferson County Coroner looking for family of 30-year-old woman found in tunnel under Messer Airport Hwy.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating the family of a 30-year old woman who was found dead in a tunnel under Messer Airport Highway.

Kristy Lynn Enos-Cantalupo, 30, was found dead after noon Monday. According to the coroner’s report, there is no evidence that Enos-Cantalupo suffered any trauma or foul play leading to her death.

In a statement released Wednesday, Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said all attempts to reach her family have failed. Yates added that Enos-Cantalupo was born in Massachusetts, but had previously lived on Dorning Road in Trafford in 2015.

If you are family or have knowledge of how to locate the family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.