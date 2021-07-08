Jefferson County Coroner asking for help locating families of 5 deceased individuals

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating the families of five people who recently died in Jefferson County.

Terry Wayne Albright, 57, was found unresponsive by police at his home in Bessemer on June 21 at approximately 11:49 a.m. While the cause of Albright’s death is pending, officials say there was no foul play. All attempts at locating Albright’s family have failed. He is known to have a sister, but her name and residence are unknown. Albright (pictured above in the top left) had lived at his Bessemer home for the past three years and previously lived in Maylene.

Fred Kirkley Bedenbagh, 59, top middle, was found unresponsive by police on July 3 at 9:02 p.m. at the Extended Stay America on Perimeter Park South in Birmingham after a friend requested a welfare check. He died of natural causes, and all attempts to find relatives have failed. Bedenbagh (top middle) previously lived in the 200 block of Chatwood Road in Vestavia Hills.

Edward James Posely, 65, was found unresponsive on the third of July at the USA Economy Lodge on Beacon Parkway in Birmingham at 1:30 p.m. by motel management. His death was caused by natural causes. Posely (top right) was from Birmingham and previously lived in the 4300 block of 5th Avenue South. He reportedly has family living in Selma, though attempts to locate any relatives have failed.

Montgomery man Jame Thomas Riley, 31, was found unresponsive in his room at the USA Economy Lodge on Crestwood Boulevard in Birmingham by motel management on June 29 at approximately 11:34 a.m. The cause of death is unknown, but officials do not believe foul play was involved. Attempts to locate family of Riley (bottom left) have failed.

Clarence Edward Watson, 74, was found unresponsive in his Birmingham residence on June 28 around noon after police performed a wellness check requested by a neighbor. Watson (bottom right) is said to have died of natural causes and has two brothers, possibly residing in Michigan, who officials have not been able to contact.

If you are family of one of the deceased or if you have knowledge of family or loved ones, please call the Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.