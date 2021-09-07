Jefferson County coroner asking for help in locating families of 4 deceased individuals

In order from left to right: David Underwood, Bonnie Meyer Ledbetter, Keith Steven Hagood, Tina Marie Chamblin

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public for help in locating the families of four people who have recently passed away.

All attempts to reach the families of the individuals have failed, according to JCCMEO. All four have died within the past month.

David Underwood (far left) was found unresponsive near the railroad viaduct on 20th Street South on Aug. 30. The 65-year-old is said to have also lived in Montgomery, Cleveland, Ohio and Birmingham.

Bonnie Meyer Ledbetter (middle left) was found unresponsive in her Birmingham apartment on Aug. 31. The 78-year-old died of natural causes.

Keith Steven Hagood (middle right) passed away due to natural causes while he was a patient at Princeton Baptist Medical Center on Aug. 8. The 62-year-old was a tenant at the Walker Rehabilitation Center in Carbon Hill before being admitted to the hospital.

Tina Marie Chamblin (far right) was found unresponsive inside her Hoover apartment on Sept. 3. The 45-year-old is said to have previously lived in Talladega but has been in the Birmingham area since 2000.

If you have any information on the families of the deceased, contact the medical examiner’s officer at 205-930-3603.