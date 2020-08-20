Jefferson County Coroner asking for help finding family of deseased woman

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help in locating the family of a deceased Birmingham woman.

According to Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates, Gloria Fuller Seale, 78, was found deceased in her residence on Aug. 9 after a welfare check was done on behalf of her concerned neighbor.

Seale died from natural causes, according to Yates. A search of the residence and the use of multiple databases failed to find any family members of the deceased.

If you have any information that might help locate the family of Seale, contact the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

