BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales is calling people to support community organizations through a new initiative called the COVID-19 ChallengeAL.
The initiative is designed to increase community support during the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Scales spoke with CBS 42’s Art Franklin to discuss how others could help out.
LATEST POSTS
- Delta developing mobile hospitals to treat, transport US military members with COVID-19
- Jefferson County commissioner calls community to support groups affected by COVID-19 through new initiative
- Number of US coronavirus cases nears 1 million
- Arrest made in Shell gas station homicide in east Birmingham
- Gov. Kay Ivey likely announcing plan for reopening Alabama businesses Tuesday