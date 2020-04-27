Jefferson County commissioner calls community to support groups affected by COVID-19 through new initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales is calling people to support community organizations through a new initiative called the COVID-19 ChallengeAL.

The initiative is designed to increase community support during the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Scales spoke with CBS 42’s Art Franklin to discuss how others could help out.

