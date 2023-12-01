BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local robotics team has placed first in a national competition.

It was recognized Thursday by the Jefferson County Commission. Commissioners presented students from Chalkville Elementary School with an official resolution.

The fifth graders beat out 50 teams and were only one of three schools to take home the U.S. champion distinction at the Fall 2023 CoderZ League Robotics competition. The robotics team solved over 40 missions by programming a cyber robot.

“I’m very proud of my students,” Chalkville Elementary School teacher Dr. Yuvraj Verma said. “I think STEM is so important because that’s where the world is going at this point.”

“We’re going back to school and doing more work, so I guess we’re going to celebrate by learning new stuff,” Verma continued.

Verma stated he and his students appreciate and acknowledge the support from Chalkville Elementary School Principal Michael Bissell and Assistant Principals Martin Austin and Yohna Mills. They also welcome the support from Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Deputy Superintendents Dr. Laura Ware and Dr. Orletta Rush, Area Director Dr. Angela Bush and Director of Elementary Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Angela Watkins.

Verma and his students value the backing of Jefferson County Board of Education President Carita Venable, Vice President Oscar Mann and members Eddie Brown, Ronnie Dixon and Stephanie Floyd. They also welcome and acknowledge the encouragement from the students’ families.

The students are back at work again, this time in an astrobotany competition, where the class will plant seeds in Martian soil.