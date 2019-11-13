Jefferson County Commission disperses $18M to school boards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Commission announced its plan to disperse $18 million to school boards Tuesday.

“This gives each school system much-needed funds to use for their individual needs,” said Commission President Jimmie Stephens. “It is an example of the County Commission’s commitment to our educators and improving the quality of life for our citizens.”

Here is the breakdown of the allocated funds:

Board of Education of the City of Bessemer- $656,410.29

Board of Education of the City of Birmingham- $4,150,965.62

Board of Education of the City of Fairfield- $298,267.73

Board of Education of the City of Homewood- $784,525.93

Board of Education of the City of Hoover- $1,911,804.81

Board of Education of the City of Leeds- $298,535.11

Board of Education of the City of Midfield- $187,123.80

Board of Education of the City of Mountain Brook- $794,999.54

Board of Education of the City of Tarrant- $218,120.55

Board of Education of the City of Trussville- $777,445.16

Board of Education of the City of Vestavia Hills- $1,316,218.97

Jefferson County Board of Education- $6,605,582.49

The money is distributed based on the number of students in each school district. The $18 million is made up of citizen tax dollars.

