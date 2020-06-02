Jefferson County Commission approves weeklong curfew

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Following suit of several cities in the area, Jefferson County has put into effect a curfew that will take effect tonight for its unincorporated communities.

On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Commission approved a curfew that would go into effect at 7 p.m. tonight. Between Tuesday and June 9, curfew will be in effect every day between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., where no one will be allowed to be out past that time. There will also be no parades, demonstrations or marches allowed during that time.

Birmingham was the first city to implement a curfew Monday following a protest that turned both violent and destructive Sunday night downtown.

