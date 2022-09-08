BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Commission voted 4-1 in favor of putting $4 million of COVID relief funds toward The World Games deficit. This comes after the county commission explored various avenues to help bail out The World Games without affecting citizens.

County commissioner Joe Knight says the World Games as an event was a success, but the financial burden must be handled in such a way that those who partook in the games get paid properly.

According to Knight, the Jefferson County Commission is using the American Rescue Plan Act funds for tourism to help reimburse The World Games.

Knight says ARPA funding, originally provided to Jefferson County for COVID relief, was simply the best resolution for all parties involved.

“It’s a reimbursement,” Knight said. “In other words, when the World Games pays a bill, they can be reimbursed through our ARPA funding. So it’s an avenue that’s best for both sides. It doesn’t take away from our citizens here.”

County commissioner Sheila Tyson says she feels the World Games was a venture the city of Birmingham should have relieved themselves from in the first place, as the games have a history of losing money.

Tyson says she is confident in her vote against using ARPA funds for reimbursing the World Games. She says the money could be used more efficiently within the community for things like food assistance or senior citizen programs.

Tyson says every dime counts when it comes into this city, and she wants some of that penny for the underserved people in Jefferson County.

“We have worked, and we deserve for this funding to go into our communities,” Tyson said. “So, you know, I made a conscious decision by voting no. I stand by firm because I stand by the citizens here in Jefferson County.”

Commissioner Knight says this was a learning experience that will prepare Birmingham for future events like the 2025 Police and Fire Games.

He says there was little guidance when Birmingham prepared for the World Games and that revenue simply did not come through as planned.

“But, you still have to plan to have those games and have them, you know, conduct it,” Knight said. “So, you have to shoot for that. And then you’re trying to work both sides. See, we had no road map. We had no blue print. We have a blue print now for anything else that comes.”

Knight says the world games is still $4 million in the hole after the county commission’s contribution.