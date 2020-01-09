Jefferson Co. to memorialize Martin Luther King, Jr. jail cell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Commission and Sheriff Mark Pettway will memorialize the late remaining county jail cell on the seventh floor of the Jefferson County Courthouse.

A ceremony will be held Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. at Jefferson County Commission Chambers.

It is to commemorate the confinement of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Jefferson County jail after his arrest in 1967 on a failure to obtain of City of Birmingham parade permit.

King penned his famous letter from the Birmingham jail five months before assassination.

