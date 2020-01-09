Jefferson Co. to memorialize Martin Luther King, Jr. jail cell

Local News

by: Nick Feduccia

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Commission and Sheriff Mark Pettway will memorialize the late remaining county jail cell on the seventh floor of the Jefferson County Courthouse.

A ceremony will be held Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. at Jefferson County Commission Chambers.

It is to commemorate the confinement of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Jefferson County jail after his arrest in 1967 on a failure to obtain of City of Birmingham parade permit.

King penned his famous letter from the Birmingham jail five months before assassination.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories