BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting June 24, Sheriff Mark Pettway, in partnership with Hoopfest 3-on-3, will be hosting his inaugural “Community Tour,” aimed at bringing together Birmingham’s youth.

The free tournament series is open to high school students and young adults under 28. It will be hosted at six stops across Jefferson County including Trussville, Birmingham, Bessemer, Gardendale and Hoover.

The initiative focuses on improving conflict resolution skills in a healthy, sports-oriented environment and bringing together the Jefferson County community.

“It is important to provide our community with different ways to resolve conflict, support our younger generation, and provide them with safe places to enjoy themselves,” Pettway said.

The winners of each event will be invited to play in the Tournament of Champions at City Walk on August 5th.

“I’ve been looking to launch something like this for a while as a part of my ‘Bridging the Gap Between Law Enforcement and the Community’ campaign,” Pettway said. “I’m excited to connect with some of the harder-to-reach community members to have fun and discuss conflict resolution.”

To register, visit www.jeffcohoopfest.com.