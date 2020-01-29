Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fugitives from Indiana arrested in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, two fugitives from Lebanon, Indiana, have been arrested in Fultondale.

At noon Tuesday, Jan.28, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Detectives were alerted by detectives from Lebanon, Indiana Police Department that a fugitive from their area might be in Jefferson County. According to our sister station WTTV, Mark Wayne Wilburn is a suspect in connection to a shooting that injured a man in the chest. The victim is in stable condition.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office personnel searched several locations and found a solid location for the 53-year-old man. With the assistance of the Fultondale Police Department, sheriff’s office detectives located suspects Mark Wilburn and Melina Ann Willburn in a hotel on Boots Boulevard in Fultondale.

Detectives were able to take the man and his wife into custody without incident.

Mark Wilburn is in custody and has been charged with aggravated battery with a weapon, failure to appear for eluding law enforcement and a warrant for attempted murder. 49-year-old Melina Ann Wilburn is being held on pending charges of obstruction of justice.

