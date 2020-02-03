Jefferson Co. Coroner’s Office identifies body found in Pinson area lake

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a body that was found floating in a lake on the 8400 block of Emerald Lake Drive East.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 12:17 p.m. of a body found floating in a lake. The body was identified to be 28-year-old Amanda Brianne Jones of Pinson. Jones was last seen alive Jan. 30.
She was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:16 p.m.
LATEST POSTS
- Alabama native makes appearance on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’
- Smith Middle School placed on lockdown after air pistol found in locker; students, staff safe
- Newsfeed Now for February 2: Jordyn Wieber talks Olympics; Kansas City Chiefs celebrate
- Homewood leaders working to improve downtown parking
- Georgia county debates whether to ban sales of animals at pet stores