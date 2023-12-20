BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a woman found dead in Birmingham over the weekend.

According to the JCCO, a pedestrian was in the area of 17th Street SW between Laurel Avenue and Cedar Avenue SW on Sunday when they found a body and called 911. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

Her cause of death is pending additional laboratory studies.

All local, state and national fingerprint searches provided no matches to the woman.

According to the JCCO, the victim is between 20 and 49 years old, is 5’3″ and weighs 139 pounds. Her eyes are green-hazel and her hair is black-gray, medium length. She has upper dentures and her nose, lips and ears are pierced.

She has a tattoo on her right forearm near her wrist – a “Hello Kitty” script surrounding the image of a cat – and one on her abdomen – a Sunburst image surrounding her navel.

She was found wearing a silver beaded pendant with praying hands, a red string anklet, three hooped piercings in her lips and nostril and a stud piercing in the right side of her nose.

Anyone who believes the woman is a missing family member or friend should contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.