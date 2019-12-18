Jefferson Co. coroner identifies worker that fell to his death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office announces the death of 23-year-old Taylor Curtis Gray of Cullman, Alabama.

On Tuesday Gray, who was a plumber, was working a job on the roof of a six-story building with another employee. Gray was working with piping that was close to the edge of the building. He became too close to the edge and fell, landing on the roof of the awning below.

The coroner’s office pronounced Gray dead at 10:11 a.m.

There are no additional details at this time. Check back for updates.

