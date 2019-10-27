JeffCo Sheriff’s Office searching for person who shot at deputies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person who shot at deputies while they were investigating a theft.

On Sunday at 2:45 p.m., a person shot at sheriff’s deputies at Valley Brook apartments on Gallant Drive in eastern Birmingham. Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a theft and had several suspects detained in two patrol vehicles, the sheriff’s office reports.

Someone fired shots from a distance that struck one of the Sheriff’s vehicles. Neither the suspects nor deputies were injured. Sheriff’s detectives and evidence technicians are on the scene investigating this shooting.

Anyone who has information on who may be involved in this shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

