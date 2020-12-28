JeffCo. Sheriff’s Office launching new safety initiatives

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is rolling out new initiatives to continue to keep communities safe in 2021.

In a release sent out Monday afternoon, Sheriff Mark Pettway applauded the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for it’s re-entry program and more.

“The past two years have allowed us to implement the Renewed for Re-Entry Program focused on decreasing repeat criminals, the Kickstart Your Day with Sheriff Mark Pettway Program allowing us to provide students participating in virtual learning with the proper food to focus on their studies, and the Citizens Training Academy allowing citizens to learn more about ways that they can protect them and their families,” Pettway said.

These are but a few of the programs the sheriff’s office has worked consistently at year-round to ensure more than just a public safety office, Pettway said, but a partner in the community.

In 2021, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office looks forward to growing its relationship with the community.