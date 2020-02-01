1 person shot outside Western Hills Mall, sheriff’s office investigating

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Western Hills Mall, the sheriff reports.

Around 3:10 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Western Hills Mall in Fairfield.

Deputies arrived and found the victim in his car suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was shot in the arm and deputies gave medical assistance until paramedics arrived, the sheriff’s office reports.



Shooting scene at Western Hills Mall at the time of shooting on February 1, 2020. Photo Courtesy/Princetta McCormick.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive his wounds. The suspect has been identified but is not in custody.

Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating this offense.