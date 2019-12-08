JeffCo. Sheriff’s Office investigating Saturday night homicide in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Center Point Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of shots fired in the Shadowood Circle apartment complex in Center Point.

Patrol deputies arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot, authorities say. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Sheriff’s evidence technicians processed the crime scene and an investigation is underway. The sheriff’s office did not specify if there are any suspects or persons of interest in custody at this time.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about the crime to call the office at (205) 325-1450 or remain anonymous with CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.