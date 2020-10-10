JeffCo. Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead, 1 injured after shots fired at victim’s vehicle

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is recovering at the hospital and another was found dead after JeffCo. deputies responded to a shooting in the Bessemer area.

At around 3:30 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls of shots being fired, followed by a single vehicle accident. Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Eastern Valley Road to find a woman injured from the automobile accident and a man who had been thrown from the same vehicle. He was reported dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

His cause of death will be determined by the Coroner’s Office. The female was transported to a local hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

According to witness reports, shots were fired at the victim’s vehicle by the occupants of another vehicle, causing the victim’s vehicle to crash into the side of a home, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. No one in the home was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or you can call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

