JeffCo. Schools building sneeze guards for schools’ front offices

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Education maintenance crews are hard at work building sneeze guards for the front office at each school.

This is just one of several safety precautions JEFCOED is working on to keep students and staff safe next fall. In addition, the school system is ensuring that hand sanitizing stations are available at each campus. JEFCOED will also be reviewing handwashing and hygiene with students on a regular basis.

On the school system’s Facebook post, it noted that their schools will be constantly cleaned and they will be taking steps to ensure proper social distancing.

