JeffCo. school systems team up with public libraries for access to e-books

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — In this technologically advanced age, mobile access to everyday needs has become increasingly important to new generations of readers.

The Jefferson County Board of Education, Homewood City Schools, Hoover City Schools and Public Libraries in Jefferson County have formed an innovative new partnership using ebooks and e-audiobooks to modernize access to reading materials for students.

The collaboration allows students and teachers access to ebooks and e-audiobooks at the tap of their mobile phones. Through the app “Sora,” they can open thousands of books from Jefferson County libraries that cover a variety of subjects for all grade levels.

It’s easily downloadable in the Apple App Store and Google Play. In addition, Sora supports teachers by offering education-specific tools like achievements, exportable notes, and reading progress that encourage individualized learning.

Once students who attend participating schools download the app, they sign in using their same school login for “Clever.” Clever is a login system students use in Jefferson County Schools. Then access to the books is available.

Jefferson County Schools Curriculum Specialist, Angela Belrose, is excited about the collaborative effort highlighting it’s accessibility at anywhere and anytime.

“The biggest game-changer is that it’s accessible at any time so there’s never a moment that if you needed that and went out there to find something that it’s not going to be open or the librarian is not there or something,” Belrose said. “It’s always accessible.”

Tobin Cataldo, the Executive Director of Jefferson County Library Cooperative, expressed that the collaboration will help students access books from area public libraries without needing a library card.”

“What the partnership does, the schools have access to their own account, but now they can access directly the public library’s collection without a library card,” Cataldo said.

In addition to the app’s accessibility, the Jefferson County Board of Education is able to monitor the usage of the Sora app and see how it correlates with student’s reading and language arts test scores.