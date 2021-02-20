JeffCo. deputies searching for missing Alzheimer’s patient

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a 77-year-old missing Alzheimer’s patient who was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

Around 5:45 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an area near Hillview Lane in Centerpoint to investigate the report of a missing Alzheimers’s patient. According to family member’s, 77-year-old Ronald Watkins went missing around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Watkins is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds and has brown eyes and salt and pepper colored hair. Watkins was thought to be wearing a sky blue jacket, navy blue pants, black shoes, glasses and possibly an orange Auburn ballcap, JCSO reports. He is known to frequent the area in and around 22nd Avenue NE in Center Point.

Star One, K-9 Deputies are being utilized in the search. ALEA is assisting. If you have seen Watkins or if you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, or dial 911.