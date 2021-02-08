Jeff West sentenced to 16 years in prison for death of wife ‘Kat’ West

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A husband who was charged in the death of his wife and ultimately found guilty of manslaughter has been sentenced to 16 in prison.

Jeff West, 47, was found guilty of reckless manslaughter on Nov. 20 in the death of Kathleen “Kat” Dawn West, who was found dead outside the couple’s home in Calera on January 11, 2018.

West will serve 16 years in prison, minus the three years he already served waiting on his trial.

“He knew what he had to do to cover up this crime and make it go away,” Shelby County assistant district attorney Daniel McBrayer said prior to sentencing. “In evaluating the crime and its consequences, [this] calls for a sentence of 20 years imprisonment.”

In a trial that lasted for nearly a week, prosecutors sought murder charges against argued Jeff West, arguing that the military veteran had struck his wife with a liquor bottle hours before she was found outside. However, West’s attorneys countered with evidence that with her blood alcohol level at three times the legal limit, Kathleen West had fallen and hit her head, adding that Jeff West was not near her at the time of her death.

Forensic experts brought into the case maintained that the severity of her head injury was not in line with that from a fall.

During his sentencing Monday morning, prosecutors asked the judge to consider a 10-20 year range on West’s sentence, adding that a “deadly weapon” was used in Kathleen West’s death. However, West’s attorneys asked that the bottle be considered a “dangerous weapon” instead.

Prior to sentencing, Kathleen West’s mother, Nancy Martin, took the stand to plead for mercy on behalf of Jeff. Prior to the trial, Nancy had stated her belief that her son-in-law was innocent.

During her testimony, Nancy said that Jeff was a good man and that his conviction was a shock to the family.

“We’ve lost a daughter, (Kathleen’s daughter) Logan West lost her mother and she does not need to lose her father,” she said. “We are hoping for leniency in the sentencing.”

Jeff’s mother, Sue, also took the stand, saying that her son was a kind man and that the case had taken a toll on the family.

“I need my child, Logan needs her father,” Sue said. “We need this to stop, this has been three years of terror and horror.”

The case originally brought international attention due to the fact that Kathleen, better known as “Kat,” had an online presence as a webcam model who sold explicit photos of herself online.

“Well first off, we’re pleased to have brought justice in this case,” assistant district attorney Daniel McBrayer said following the jury verdict. “But beyond that, while we continue to believe that this was an intentional murder, we are pleased that he has been brought to justice.”

West was originally set to be sentenced back in January, but his hearing was delayed for unknown reasons.

Follow a full timeline of the case and trial here.