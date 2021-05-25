Jeezy, Lil Durk, others to headline concert at Legion Field July 3

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 14: Recording Artist Jeezy performs at halftime at the Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks game at Phillips Arena on December 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In celebration of the Fourth of July weekend, Legion Field will play host to an outdoor concert on July 3.

The lineup includes artists like Jeezy, Boosie, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty Yung Bleu, Mooski. More are expected to be added at a later time.

This will be one of the first major outdoor concerts in Birmingham since the coronavirus pandemic. Roughly 15,000 are expected to attend.

Birmingham City Council President William Parker says it’s important for the city to bring back major events to the city.

“This is how we as a community begin to get back to a sense of normal – music is such an important part of our lives and one that we’ve missed in a major way over the last year,” Parker said. “Of course we will be taking all necessary precautions for public safety, and I would urge all attendees to get the vaccine in order to keep themselves and others safe.”