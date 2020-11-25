JCSO warning citizens of scam using well-known deputy names

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a potential scam in the area.

According to JCSO, the scammers are calling citizens and telling them they have missed a court date or failed to pay a fee ordered by the courts. They are identifying themselves as law enforcement and using names of actual officers that may be familiar. The scammer then says they must pay the money or risk being arrested.

If you receive a call like this, contact your local law enforcement agency and report it immediately.

LATEST POSTS