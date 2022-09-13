JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday unveiling additional details about a request for assistance from the Pleasant Grove Police Department back in August.

According to the JCSO, on August 7, the Pleasant Grove Police Department requested that deputies respond to a location in their jurisdiction to assist with a subject who had retreated into their home, locked the door and refused to come out.

The press conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m.