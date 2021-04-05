JCSO searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run in Lipscomb

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend.

JCSO says the driver struck and killed 50-year-old Joshua Scott II around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 5000 block of 5th Street.

Authorities believe the vehicle in question might be a Nissan Maxima, between 2002-2004 model. The car would have sustained damage to the front right side and possibly a broken windshield or side glass.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is encouraged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or CrimeStoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.