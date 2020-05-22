JCSO: Parents of lost child found in Fairfield located

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (5/21): The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the parents of a lost child found in Fairfield have been located and the child is safe.

According to JCSO, the child had been left in the care of an elderly grandparent who did not realize the child was missing.



ORIGINAL (5/21): The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the parents of a lost child who was found in Fairfield Thursday evening.

According to JCSO, deputies found the child in the 5400 block of Court G around 5 p.m. after citizens reported the child had been walking unattended in the middle of the street.

The guardians of the child have not been found. Deputies went door to door to no avail.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact JCSO at (205) 325-1450.

