JCSO searching for missing man in Sylvan Springs

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man how has not been seen in a week.
According to JCSO, 50-year-old James Alan Gilliland was last seen on June 4 at a convenience store on Birmingport Road near Sylvan Springs.
Gilliland is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing 170 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was driving a silver 2000 Cadillac Catera.
If you have any information on Gilliland’s whereabouts, contact JCSO at (205) 325-1450.
