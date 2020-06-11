JCSO searching for missing man in Sylvan Springs

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man how has not been seen in a week.

According to JCSO, 50-year-old James Alan Gilliland was last seen on June 4 at a convenience store on Birmingport Road near Sylvan Springs.

Gilliland is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing 170 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was driving a silver 2000 Cadillac Catera.

If you have any information on Gilliland’s whereabouts, contact JCSO at (205) 325-1450.

