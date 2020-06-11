JCSO searching for missing man in Sylvan Springs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man how has not been seen in a week.

According to JCSO, 50-year-old James Alan Gilliland was last seen on June 4 at a convenience store on Birmingport Road near Sylvan Springs.

Gilliland is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing 170 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was driving a silver 2000 Cadillac Catera.

If you have any information on Gilliland’s whereabouts, contact JCSO at (205) 325-1450.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES