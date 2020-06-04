JCSO searching for attempted murder suspect

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking th epublic for assistance in locating an attempted murder suspect.

According to JCSO, Jeremy Glentrell Morris, 32, is wanted on attempted murder charges stemming from a domestic violence incident back on May 14.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of 18th Ct. NW in Center Point. Morris’ charges carry a $30,000 bond.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact JCSO at (205) 325-1450 or CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.

