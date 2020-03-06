JCSO locates stolen car after suspect crashes on Roebuck Parkway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a stolen vehicle after they found the suspect had crashed on Roebuck Parkway leaving two others injured.

According to JCSO, deputies saw a vehicle drive past them at a high rate of speed. They were unable to immediately engage in a pursuit due to the vehicle’s excessive speed. They did eventually begin driving in the same direction attempting to locate the suspect.

Once deputies arrived at the intersection of Roebuck Parkway and Tarrant-Huffman Road, they found the vehicle had been involved in an accident. JCSO say the vehicle hit the concrete lane divider and then entered the opposite lanes of traffic and struck a pickup truck.

Two people who were in the pickup truck and the suspect were all transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Their conditions are not yet known.

Upon investigation, JCSO discovered that the suspect had been driving a stolen vehicle and had been in possession of a stolen gun as well.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

