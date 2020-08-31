JCSO investigating Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Myron Massey Boulevard in Fairfield Monday afternoon.
According to JCSO, the shooting occurred around 1 p.m.
One person was seen being taken away from the scene in an ambulance. Their condition is unknown at this time.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
