JCSO investigating deadly shooting in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Fairfield that left one man dead Monday morning.

According to JCSO, deputies responded to a call of a deceased person in the 200 block of 51st Street in Fairfield just before 8 a.m.

Once on the scene, deputies discovered the body Kencasiko Bryant, 42, suffering from a gunshot wound.

No suspects are currently in custody. Bryant’s 2018 gray Chevrolet Malibu was determined to be missing and maybe in the suspect’s possession. The car bears the tag “1DT3515.”

If you have any information on this case, contact JCSO at (205)325-5900.

