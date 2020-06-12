JCSO investigating Center Point shooting, 1 in serious condition

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Center Point that left one person in serious condition.

According to JCSO, deputies responded to the shooting just before 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Greendale Circle.

At the scene, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

