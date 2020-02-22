JCSO investigating Birchwood Street homicide

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Birchwood Street Friday night.
Jefferson County Deputy Chief David Agee confirmed the investigation to CBS 42.
No other information has been released at this time. This is still an ongoing investigation.
